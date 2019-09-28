Opinion: UL sports facilities have to be seen to believed - Jerome O'Connell

FAR away hills are supposedly greener…

Not when it comes to the sporting facilities in UL.

This Tuesday, the University officially launched their latest sports facility – the €7m Maguire’s Field project.

Added to what they already had, UL now adds a 22-acre development consisting of a full-sized immaculate natural grass pitch, plus two full-sized floodlit synthetic GAA pitches, hurling walls and a walking and running track.

It’s only a matter of months since the outdoor athletics track was upgraded to international standard and all that comes on top of the Sports Arena and the North Campus, among other facilities under the UL umbrella.

Looking for a leisurely walk in the coming weeks – well head for UL look around in awe at the facilities that any university or city would be proud of.

It’s often too easy to take for granted what is on our doorstep but it’s the sporting facilities in UL have to be seen to be believed.

From swimming to rugby it’s easy to see why a series of national bodies have centres of excellence on-site.

Visiting teams and top international athletes depart with much acclaim for UL but perhaps all of us living within touching distance of the university fail to fully realise just what is so close at hand.