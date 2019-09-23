WIN: Tickets to Limerick GAA fundraiser I'm A Celeb Get Me Out Of Here

Limerick Leader Sport has tickets to give away for next Friday's Limerick GAA fundraiser I'm A Celeb Get Me Out Of Here.

The event takes place this September 27 in the South Court Hotel when 24 contestants will face Bush Tucker Trials similar to the popular reality television show. Contestant details here

Tickets cost €25 with a family ticket available at €80 for two adults and two children.

A limited number of tickets remain on sale online here while all other tickets can be purchased from all Limerick GAA club secretaries.

The Limerick Leader has one pair of tickets to give away with thanks to one of the 24 contestant sponsors - Goggin Insurance.

You can win these tickets by simply emailing us and using #LLSport in the subject line.

The competition ends this Tuesday September 24 at midnight. One entry per person only please.

Prize

A pair of tickets to the September 27 I'm A Celeb Get Me Out Of Here in the South Court Hotel.



How to enter

Email sport@limerickleader.ie Using #LLSport in the subject line.

Please give details of your name, address and telephone number so that we can contact the winner.