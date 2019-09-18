Limerick Ladies Football Board advertise for a new county team manager

LIMERICK Ladies Football Board officials have advertised the role of county team manager for 2020.

Last week 2018 All-Ireland Junior Championship winning manager John Ryan stepped down after two years in the role.

After relegation from the intermediate ranks this Summer, Limerick will play in the All-Ireland Junior Championship next year and also compete in Division Four of the league.

This Wednesday, Limerick issued a detailed role description to fill the vacancy.

The two page document outlines the minimum experience required, the skills and attributes expected and the duties and responsibilities of the new manager.

Interested parties are asked to submit an online Inter County Management Application Form - which includes coaching qualifications, references and a draft budget plan.

Full details can be download form here