Former Young Munster star claims hat-trick on debut for new English club

A FORMER Young Munster rugby player has become an instant hit for his new club in England.

Talented forwards Dan Walsh, who has lined out for Munsters' in Division 1A of the All-Ireland League in recent seasons, scored a hat-trick of tries for his new club Bury St Edmunds RUFC on debut in their RFC National 2 South fixture at the weekend.

Twenty two-year-old Walsh's try-scoring exploits inspired Suffolk-based Bury St Edmunds to record a runaway 53-17 home victory over newly-promoted Westcliff at the Greene King IPA Haberden.

Dan Walsh, who can also play at hooker as well as flanker, lined out for Munster A in the Celtic Cup. He also played for the Ireland Clubs side and the Ireland U20 teams. Cork native Walsh, who previously played with Cork Con, is the holder of a Business Degree from the University of Limerick.

National 2 South is a level four league in the English rugby union system, with the winners of the competition each year promoted to National League 1.

Bury sit in a mid-table position in the league after a win and defeat in their opening two league fixtures this season.