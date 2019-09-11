Munster Rugby appoint new CEO

MUNSTER Rugby and the IRFU have announced that Ian Flanagan has been appointed to the position of Munster Rugby CEO, and will take up the post in mid-October.

Flanagan joins the province from Treble Group, where he has held the position of Global Head of Football since 2016.

Prior to that, the Cork native held the position of Commercial Director with Leicester City Football Club for four years, developing the club’s commercial interests on a global scale during its most successful era on and off the field.

With over 20 years’ experience working in senior roles across the sporting industry Ian has extensive knowledge of the landscape, excelling in commercial and business strategy.

Commenting on the appointment, Ian Flanagan said: “As a proud Cork man I have always been a supporter, and felt a strong connection with Munster Rugby. I understand that it’s a unique club with a very special history and place in the hearts of Munster people.

“It is an absolute honour to come back home to Munster to take on the challenge of leading the province forward. I have worked with many world-class sports organisations throughout my career, and I hope to bring that experience to help Munster move forward to even greater success.

“I want to pay tribute to my predecessor Garrett Fitzgerald and to Philip Quinn. Thanks to them, all the fundamentals are in place. Munster Rugby has a world-class coaching team, an exciting squad of players, fantastic facilities and a flourishing grassroots game at club and schools level.

“I am very excited to have the opportunity to help drive continued success on and off the pitch.”

Gerry O’Shea, Chairman of the Munster Rugby Board, said: “We were extremely pleased with the quality of the applicants for the CEO position, and we are delighted that Ian will take up the position in October.

“Ian brings huge experience from across sport and has a proven track record of delivering at the very top level.

“We are very much looking forward to working with Ian as we continue to pursue our strategic objectives for the province.”

IRFU Chief Executive Philip Browne, added: “The IRFU are pleased to welcome Ian to the rugby family.

“Strong and growing provincial teams and branches are vital to the long-term development of rugby from grassroots level to provincial senior teams, and beyond.

“We look forward to working with Ian in the months and years ahead.”