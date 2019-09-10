Limerick girls target place in UEFA Women’s U-17 Championships with Rep of Ireland

LIMERICK is strongly represented in the Republic of Ireland Women’s U17 squad which kicks-off their UEFA Women’s Under-17 Championship Qualifying Round campaign in Lithuania today.

Jenna Slattery, of Fairview Rangers, the Limerick FC duo of Aoibheann Clancy, from Kilbehenny and striker Aoife Horgan, as well as goalkeeper Leah Hayes Coen, a student at Scoil Mhuire agus Íde, Newcastle West, and now playing with Cork City, are all members of Head Coach James Scott's 20-player squad.



The Girls in Green will take on Albania, today, Tuesday, September 10, Lithuania (Friday, September 13) and Greece (Monday, September 16) as part of the first round of qualifying as they look to take a step closer to next year’s tournament in Scotland.

The WU17 squad includes players from 11 clubs and five new faces, including the highly rated Jenna Slattery, of Fairview Rangers.

Speaking ahead of the games, Scott said: “I’m delighted with the squad of 20, we have four players in who are born a year early so that’s great experience for them. We’ve got a good balance and there’s four girls in the squad who played with the Under-17s last year, it was a great experience for them and now coming in this year they know what to expect.

Wishing the best of luck to the Irish U17 Squad today v Albania. We especially wish our own Aoibheann Clancy & Aoife Horgan the best of luck. Special mention to @AfcFairview Jenna Slattery who is involved today and who is part of our Elite training Academy. #COYGIG ⚽️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/xw6cj2Ktzy — Limerick FC Women (@LimerickFCWomen) September 10, 2019

"We have a group of talented players coming through and we’re all really looking forward to heading out Lithuania.”

Republic of Ireland Women’s Under-17 squad

Goalkeepers: Leah Coen Hayes (Cork City), Emma Ring (Peamount United)

Defenders: Kate Slevin (Galway WFC), Therese Kinnevey (Galway WFC), Shauna Brennan (Galway WFC), Amiee Bates Crosby (Wexford Youths), Chloe McCarthy (Shelbourne), Jenna Slattery (Fairview Rangers)

Midfielders: Olivia Gibson (Cork City), Aoibheann Clancy (Limerick FC), Della Doherty (Peamount United), Muireann Devaney (Sligo Rovers), Kate O’Dowd (Sligo Rovers), Ellen Molloy (Thomastown United)

Forwards: Aoife Horgan (Limerick FC), Rebecca Watkins (Peamount United), Orlagh Fitzpatrick (Peamount United) Erin McLoughlin (Sea Rovers), Kerry Brown (Sion Swifts), Laura Shine (Wilton United)

Fixtures:

September, 10: Ireland v Albania, (KO 13:00, Irish time), SRC Alytus - Alytus

September, 13: Ireland v Lithuania, (KO 16:00, Irish time), Stadium of Marijampole - Marijampole

September, 16: Greece v Ireland, (KO 13:00, Irish time), SRC Alytus - Alytus