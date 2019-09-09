WATCH: Limerick's Paudie O'Connor swoops to score dramatic winner for Bradford City

LIMERICK defender Paudie O'Connor scored a dramatic late winner as Bradford came from behind to beat Northampton 2-1 in English League Two at Valley Parade on Saturday.

Twenty two-year-old O'Connor's winning goal, scored before an attendance of 13,678, ended a run of two consecutive league defeats for Bradford.

The winning goal came in the 88th minute when Harry Pritchard, making his home debut after joining from Blackpool, crossed from the left.

David Cornell made a brilliant one-handed save to turn away Kelvin Mellor's goalbound header but the ball went straight to Ballybrown man O'Connor, who side-footed the ball into the net from an acute angle.

Bradford City now sit in tenth place in English League Two.

Centre-back O'Connor joined the English League Two side from Leeds United on a three-year contract - after turning down offers from League One - to bolster City’s new-look backline.

The defender made his first-team debut for Leeds against Sunderland in April 2018 and penned a new contract at Elland Road prior to linking up with Blackpool.

Further Championship appearances for the Limerickman came against Preston North End, Aston Villa and Barnsley towards the end of last season.

In January O’Connor moved to Bradford initially on loan until the end of last season.

O’Connor featured 39 times for Limerick FC in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division and First Divisions prior to his switch to Leeds.

Starting out for local side Kilcornan, O’Connor also appeared for Breska Rovers and Regional United before being picked up for Limerick’s U19s and moving on to the club’s senior side.