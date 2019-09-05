Limerick's Anthony Forde and Sam Allardyce's grandson team up in Oxford Utd win

LIMERICK-BORN winger Anthony Forde started for Oxford Utd in their Leasing.com Trophy win over Norwich City U23s this week, while the grandson of former Blues boss Sam Allardyce was also in the Us squad for the game.

Forde's Oxford won the game 2-1 at the Kassam Stadium, while Allardyce's grandson - also named Sam and aged 19 - was an unused substitute for the game.

Both Forde and Allardyce joined League One side Oxord Utd this summer.

Forde joined Karl Robinson’s Oxford side on a two-year deal in July. The talented Ballingarry winger made 114 appearances for Rotherham in three seasons, having joined from Walsall in 2016.

Former Rep of Ireland U21 international Forde was joined in signing for Oxford this summer by highly rated Wales forward Ben Woodburn, who joined on a season-long loan from Liverpool.

Twenty five-year-old winger Anthony Forde helped Rotherham FC’s gain promotion to the Sky Bet Championship for the 2018/2019 season following their nail-biting 2-1 League One play-off win over Shrewsbury Town at Wembley last May.

Forde, a former student at Colaiste na Trocaire, Rathkeale, is son of Noel and Christine and joined Rotherham in July 2016.

He had previously represented Wolverhampton Wanderers, Scunthorpe United and Walsall in a highly successful professional career.

Limerick-born Anthony Forde starts for Oxford, with the grandson of former Limerick FC boss Sam Allardyce on the bench. There ends the Limerick-specific Oxford team news #oufc https://t.co/1sK8eqxzc2 — Emlyn Begley (@EmlynBegley) September 3, 2019

Forde began his journey in football with hometown club Ballingarry FC as a youngster, but departed for the English Midlands in 2009 to join the academy setup at Molineux.

It was at Wolves that he was handed his professional debut featuring in a League Cup tie under manager Mick McCarthy against Northampton Town in August 2011.

A few months later, Forde made his Premier League debut away to Chelsea. The then 18-year-old was handed his first start in England’s top flight against Arsenal at the Emirates the following month when Wolves picked up a point.

Forde appeared 21 times for the Molineux club and took in a loan spell with Scunthorpe United and by this time had been capped by the Republic of Ireland at U19 and U21 level before leaving to join Midlands neighbours Walsall in 2014.

Sam Allardyce's grandfather Sam had been part-time coach at Bury before First Division Limerick came calling at the start of the 1991-1992 season.

Limerick were in the market for a player-manager and they took a punt on defender Allardyce, whose previous clubs included Bolton, Millwall and Preston North End.

Allardyce helped Limerick win the League of Ireland First Division title in the 1991–92 season.