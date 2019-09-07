Limerick duo to contest quarter finals of Irish Greyhound Derby

LIMERICKstill has a double chance of success as 24 greyhounds remain in the race for the €300,000 BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby for quarter final.

The action continues this Saturday at Shelbourne Park with four ultra-competitive heats down for decision in the richest race in the Irish greyhound calendar, which boasts a prize fund of over €300,000.

The third round saw 48 greyhounds brought down to 24, with Lenson Bocko, trained by Graham Holland, posting the fastest time of the round in 29.27 seconds.

Slippy Cian, also trained by Holland and owned by the Full House Syndicate in Castletroy, posted 29.41.

Meanwhile, Music Toour Ears, trained by Pat Guilfoyle and owned by the Ennis Road-based Pension Plan syndicate, also qualified from the third round.

Racing Manager with the Leinster Racing Office, Derek Frehill, commented: “We’re through the half way point of the 2019 Boylesports Irish Greyhound Derby now as we approach the fourth weekend out of six. The first half of the competition has seen such high quality racing and we’re getting down to the nitty gritty now. Derby time is a special time here at Shelbourne Park and we’re all looking forward to this weekend’s quarter finals. I’d like to wish the very best of luck to all greyhounds and their connections who have done remarkably well to still be involved.”

All four quarter final heats take place this Saturday, September 7, with the final of the 2019 Boylesports Irish Greyhound Derby being held on Saturday, September 21, at Shelbourne Park Greyhound Stadium.