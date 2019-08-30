Panels revealed for five Limerick Underage Hurling Academy teams in action this weekend

FIVE teams from the Limerick Underage Hurling Academy play in their annual tournaments this Saturday.

A total of 120 young hurlers representing 41 different clubs will play on the inter-county teams from U14 to U16 level.

Na Piarsaigh, Monaleen, Mungret, Ballybrown and Doon lead the way in terms of providing players to the three different age grades.

The U16 All-Ireland Tournament takes pace in Mallow GAA grounds and Limerick are grouped with Cork, Tipperary and Clare – beginning with Cork at 11am and followed by a second game at 1.15pm.

Eight of the Limerick U16 panel were part of this Summer’s county minor panel that won the Munster MHC title before losing the All-Ireland semi final to Kilkenny in Croke Park – Adam English, Ronan Lyons, Ethan Hurley, Patrick O’Donovan, Liam Lynch, Ned Quinn, Luke O’Connor and John Kirby.

The Limerick U16 management is U16: Pat Conlon (Na Piarsaigh), Shane O’Neill (South Liberties), Shane Mullane (Monaleen), Patrick Jones (Hospital-Herbertstown), Ger Barry (Killeedy). Kitman: Colin Heffernan (Na Piarsaigh).

The two Limerick U15 sides will play games in the Tipperary grounds of Upperchurch, Holycross, Littleton and Boherlahan.

The Limerick A team will play in the U15 Arrabawn Shield – playing Offaly at 12noon in Upperchurch. There will be a further game at 3.30 against Wexford or Tipperary.

The U15 A management team is Donal O’Grady (Granagh-Ballingarry), Liam Reale (Hospital-Herbertstown) and Ger Downes (Knockaderry).

The U15 B side play in the John Doyle Shield - facing Tipperary at 10.30am in Littleton. At 2pm they will play Clare or Westmeath.

The U15 B side are managed by Liam Hammersley (Cappamore), Mark Keane (South Liberties), Ger Hickey (Crecora-Manister), Thomas Franklin (Pallasgreen). Kitman Brendan Flood (South Liberties), Liaison Pat Butler (Old Chrisitians).

There are also two Limerick teams at U14 level – playing in the De La Salle GAA grounds in Waterford City.

The U14s are managed by Kevin O’Hagan (Mungret St Pauls), Damien Gillane (Patrickswell), Dave Clohessy (Fedamore), Aaron Murphy (Hospital-Herbertstown), Ruairi Walsh (Sixmilebridge) Sean Herlihy (Monagea). Kitman Pat Gavin (Ballybrown).

In the Tony Forristal Tournament, Limerick play Waterford at 10am and will then play Offaly.

In the Sonny Walsh Tournament, Limerick play Dublin at 10.50 followed by a tie with Waterford.

The Limerick Underage Hurling Academy is overseen by nine-man committee – Pat Donnelly, Denis Murrihy, Mikey Kiely, Darragh Droog, Liam Hayes, Joe McKenna, Mike O’Riordan, Gerry McManus, Mike Cotter. Also working with the academy are Goalkeeper coach: Timmy Houlihan, Medic: John Daly and Physio: Mark van Drumpt.

U16: Billy Molyneux, Liam Lynch, Barry Duff (all Mungret St Pauls), Ned Quinn, Luke O’Connor, Josh O’Reilly (all Ballybrown), Dylan Lynch, John Fitzgerald, Patrick O’Neill (all Na Piarsaigh), Lochlann McHale and Ronan Lyons (both Monaleen), Ethan Hurley and Michael Blashkiv (both Newcastle West), Michael Sheehan (Rathkeale), Sean Whelan (Cappamore), John Kirby (Patrickswell), Darragh Butler (Bruff), Patrick O’Donovan (Effin), Eoin Cleary (Knockainey), Adam English (Doon), Mark Nicholas (Murroe-Boher), Adam Fitzgerald (Templeglantine), David Boyce (Feenagh-Kilmeedy), Sean O’Neill (Blackrock).

U15 A: Vincent Harrington, Wayne Kearns, James Linnane (all Na Piarsaigh), James Connolly and Adam Lyons (both Staker Wallace), Cian Scully and William Dore (both Dromin-Athlacca), Kevin Maher and Tomas Lynch (both Doon), Mark Riordan and Evan White (both Castletown-Ballyagran), Aaron Neville and Con Hayes (both Newcastle West), Killian Quaid (Murroe-Boher), Joseph Fitzgerald (Monaleen), Mike Fitzgibbon (Cappamore), Paddy Lynch (Bruree), Liam Dennehy (Glenroe), Shane O’Brien (Kilmallock), Rian O’Byrne (Crecora-Manister), Shane Cross (St Patricks), Gavin Rowsome (Ahane), Jack O’Sullivan (Hospital-Herbertstown), Cian O’Carroll (Croagh-Kilfinny).

U15 B: Jack Ryan, Ben Hayes and Tony Power (all Monaleen), Eddie Foley, JJ Condon, Gearoid Fenniman (all Knockaderry), Brian O’Keeffe and Euan Sheridan (both Murroe-Boher), Ultan Hogan and Sean Hayes (both Cappamore), Paudie Murphy and Brian Sheehy (both Granagh-Ballingarry), Sam Hickey and Sohayb Essefiani (both Adare), Dáire O’Brien (Bruff), Patrick O’Doherty (Feenagh-Kilmeedy), Mikey Gavin (Ballybrown), David Fitzgerald (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Ewan Dillon (Effin), Ryan Godfrey (South Liberties), Oisin O’Farrell (Askeaton), Cathal Lynch (Feohanagh-Castlemahon), JJ Harrington (Mungret St Pauls), Jack Fitzgibbon (Dromin-Athlacca).

U14 A: Darragh Langan, Ben Murnane, Mark Field (all Monaleen), John Wright, Robert O’Brien, Fintan Fitzgerald (all Mungret St Pauls), Bradley Moran and Josh Sheehan (both Na Piarsaigh), Sean Og Blackmore and Donal Coughlan (both Doon), Lorcan Costelloe (Hospital-Herbertstown), Shane Fitzgibbon (Dromin Athlacca Banogue), Jack Daly (Croom), Paul O’Neill (Ballybrown), Michael O’Riordan (Bruff), Ciaran McMahon (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Pierce Connery (Kilmallock), Tadhg Hourigan (Pallasgreen), Brian O’Callaghan (Drom-Broadford), Billy Earls (Patrickswell), James Normoyle (Monagea), Fionn O’Brien (Killacolla Gaels), Shane Gleeson (Adare), Jack Butler (Ahane).

U14 B: Barry Toomey and Peter Kiely (both Ballybrown), Conor Frawley and John O’Connell (both Killacolla Gaels), Bobby Donegan and Ruairi O’Connor (both Feenagh-Kilmeedy), Sean Hartigan and Conor McMahon (both Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Hugh Murnane and Stephen McAnulty (both Caherline), Sean Carroll (Cois Laoi Gaels), Arron Roulston (Cappamore), Tim Lyons (Templeglantine), Tommy Ryan (Drom-Broadford), John O’Tiarnaigh (Na Piarsaigh), Ben Murrihy (Feohanagh-Castlemahon), Daniel Scully (Dromin Athlacca Banogue), Eoghan Collins (Tournafulla), Mikey O’Keeffe (Garryspillane), Marcus Lyons (Mungret St Pauls), Jack O’Connor (Knockaderry), Colm O’Connell (Askeaton), Cathal Mangan (Croom), Ewan McLoughlin (Doon).