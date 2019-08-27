Ireland coach Joe Schmidt issues injury update on Keith Earls and Conor Murray

IRELAND rugby head coach Joe Schmidt provided an update to the media ahead of Saturday's third Rugby World Cup warm-up game with Wales in Cardiff.

Head Coach Schmidt confirmed that Keith Earls has some ‘what you might call tendonitis’, but should be ready for selection next week for the final warm-up game, also against Wales at the Aviva Stadium.

The Ireland coach revealed that scrum-half Conor Murray passed all stages of his HIA as a result of the knock he took in Saturday's heavy defeat to England in Twickenham and the Munster half-back trained fully today, Tuesday.

Schmidt said Jonathan Sexton is nursing some soreness and while he could be available for selection this weekend he is more likely to feature in the final game of the Guinness Series against Wales.

Cian Healy is recovering well and is ‘bullish’ to get back on the pitch but was not due to play this weekend.

Ireland's game with Wales at the Millennium Stadium, Cardiff on Saturday kicks off at 2.30pm.