Three spots in knock-out stages of Limerick Co SFC confirmed

CHAMPIONS Adare secured their place in the semi-finals of this year's Irish Wire Products Limerick senior football championship following a 10-point victory over Ballylanders in their final round Group 1 contest at Bruff on Saturday evening.

A slick Adare side, who lead Bally' by 1-7 to 0-5 at half-time, outscored their opponents by 0-7 to 0-2 in the second half to seal a convincing 1-14 to 0-7 success.

The Adare goal came courtesy of Shane O'Connor in the 15th minute. Hugh Bourke top scored for Adare with a fine haul of six points, five from frees.

The win ensured Adare finished top of Group 1 with a maximum of 10 points from their five group games.

While Adare can look forward to a place in the semi-finals, Fr Casey's and Ballysteen secured quarter-final berths after wins in their final group fixtures.

Fr Casey's finished second in the group on eight points as a result of their 0-13 to 1-6 win over Monaleen. The sides had been level 0-4 to 1-1 at the interval.

Meanwhile, Ballysteen secured their passage into the knock-out stages of the championship when securing third place in Group 1 with their 2-19 to 0-12 win over St Senan's.

Ballysteen had led winless St Senan's 0-8 to 0-7 at half-time.