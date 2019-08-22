Limerick teenager helps Rep of Ireland U16s secure draw with England

A LIMERICK teenager played a key role as the Rep of Ireland U16s fought back superbly to earn an exciting draw with England U16s in their international friendly played at English FA’s headquarters of St George’s Park on Thursday afternoon.

Castletroy's John Ryan started the game in defence for the Republic of Ireland U-16 side which trailed by a goal at half-time, 1-2, before rallying to secure a thrilling 3-3 draw with their hosts.

Castletroy College student Ryan made nine appearances for the Rep of Ireland U-15s last season, since making his debut for the side in Poland last November.

In addition, he has featured in another double header away to Cyprus and a four-team tournament in Spain against the host nation, Holland and Hungary, the latter as captain of his country, as well as back-to-back fixtures against the Czech Republic in April.

Ryan, who lives in Castletroy, initially played his schoolboy soccer locally with Aisling Annacotty.

In 2017, he joined St Kevin’s Boys, of Dublin. At the start of last year, the highly rated teenager signed for Shamrock Rovers.

The versatile Ryan is a past pupil of Milford NS and Gaelscoil Castletroy.

FULL TIME | #IRLU16 3-3 England U16



A six-goal thriller ends all square at @StGeorgesPark



Tom Lonergan, Jamie Mullins and Ben Quinn with the goals for Ireland⚽️



Aaron McGuire also saved a penalty #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/fGxodmJfGA — FAIreland ⚽️ (@FAIreland) August 22, 2019

Eighteen players from six SSE Airtricity League clubs were included in the Rep of Ireland U16 squad for today's friendly with England and a game with Denmark earlier in the week.