Munster A give youth its fling in Celtic Cup as Munster Womens side for interpro is named

THE Munster A side to face Ospreys Development in the Celtic Cup and the Munster Women's side to face Connacht in the Women's Interprovincial Series have been named.

A youthful Munster A side take on Ospreys Development on tomorrow, Friday night at Musgrave Park (7.30pm).

As expected, it’s a new-look Celtic Cup squad this season with only two players, Paddy Kelly and Charlie O’Doherty, returning from last season.

Both will make their starting debuts on this occasion, and Kelly is one of three academy representatives in the 23 as he is joined by prop James French and lock Eoin O’Connor.

Bandon RFC’s Jack Crowley will captain the side.

Greig Oliver and the incoming Mark Butler will assist Malone this year with Alan Miller continuing in his role as Team Manager.

MUNSTER A: Rob Hedderman (UCC), Matt Bowen (UCC), Louis Bruce (UCC), Tommy Downes (Galwegians), Ronan Quinn (Dublin University); Jack Crowley (Capt) (Bandon), Charlie O’Doherty (Young Munster); James French (Academy), Scott Buckley (UCC), Corrie Barrett (Garryowen); Kevin Seymour (Garryowen), Paddy Kelly (Academy); Cian Hurley (Clonakilty), David Hyland (Cork Con), Luke Clohessy (Shannon). Replacements: Kieran O’Shea (UL Bohs), Aaron Hennessy (Nenagh), Luke Masters (Cork Con), Eoin O’Connor (Academy), Conor Mitchell (Young Munster), Kevin O’Connor (Cashel), Maccon Casserly (Old Crescent), Pa Ryan (Shannon).

MEANWHILE, Munster head coach Laura Guest has named the Munster Women's team to face Connacht in round two of the Women's Interprovincial Series at The Sportsground on Saturday (kick-off 3pm).

Ireland Women's Captain and Player of the Year Ciara Griffin returns from injury to take her place among the replacements while Stephanie Carroll is set to make her debut from the bench.

Co-captain Eimear Considine starts at full-back with Laura O'Mahony and Laura Sheehan on the wings.

Enya Breen and Ciara Scanlan make up the centre partnership with Claire Keohane named at out-half and Christine Coffey at scrum-half.

Fiona Hayes, Kate Sheehan and Fiona Reidy complete the front row while Ciara O'Halloran partners Roisin Ormond in the second row.

Edel Murphy covers the blindside with Clodagh O'Halloran at openside and Co-captain Chloe Pearse named at Number 8.

Dorothy Wall, Laura Delaney, Sarah Garrett, Niamh Kavanagh, Nicole Cronin and Rachel Allen join Griffin and Carroll among the replacements.

MUNSTER WOMEN: Eimear Considine (C) (UL Bohs); Laura O'Mahony (UL Bohs), Enya Breen (UL Bohs), Ciara Scanlan (St. Mary's College), Laura Sheehan (UL Bohs); Claire Keohane (Railway Union), Christine Coffey (Thurles); Fiona Hayes (UL Bohs), Kate Sheehan (UL Bohs), Fiona Reidy (UL Bohs), Ciara O'Halloran (UL Bohs), Roisin Ormond (Ballincollig), Edel Murphy (UL Bohs), Clodagh O'Halloran (UL Bohs), Chloe Pearse (C) (UL Bohs). Replacements: Dorothy Wall (Fethard & District), Laura Delaney (UL Bohs), Sarah Garrett (UL Bohs), Ciara Griffin (UL Bohs), Niamh Kavanagh (UL Bohs), Nicole Cronin (UL Bohs), Rachel Allen (UL Bohs), Stephanie Carroll (Railway Union).*

*Denotes uncapped player