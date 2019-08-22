Six Munster players in Ireland squad to face England on Saturday

SIX Munster players have been included in the Ireland matchday squad for Saturday's World Cup warm-up fixture with England at Twickenham, 3pm.

Scrum-half Conor Murray and back-rowers Peter O’Mahony and CJ Stander will be getting their first outing of the season in this weekend's clash with Eddie Jones' charges.

Ulster's Rory Best returns to captain the side and is joined in the front row by Cian Healy, winning his 90th cap, and Tadhg Furlong.

Munster second row Jean Kleyn, who made his debut against Italy at the start of the month, is partnered in the second row with Iain Henderson.

Josh van der Flier is joined by O’Mahony and Stander in the back row.

The returning Murray is partnered with Ross Byrne in the half backs while Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose renew their centre partnership from the final round of the Guinness Six Nations against Wales.

Rob Kearney starts at fullback with Jordan Larmour and Jacob Stockdale on the wings.

Tadhg Beirne and Andrew Conway who both featured at the Aviva Stadium earlier this month as named in the replacements.

Ireland v England

15. Rob Kearney (UCD/Leinster) 90 caps

14. Jordan Larmour (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 14 caps

13. Garry Ringrose (UCD/Leinster) 21 caps

12. Bundee Aki (Galwegians/Connacht) 17 caps

11. Jacob Stockdale (Lurgan/Ulster) 19 caps

10. Ross Byrne (UCD/Leinster) 2 caps

9. Conor Murray (Garryowen/Munster) 72 caps

1. Cian Healy (Clontarf/Leinster) 89 caps

2. Rory Best (Banbridge/Ulster) 117 caps

3. Tadhg Furlong (Clontarf/Leinster) 33 caps

4. Iain Henderson (Queens University/Ulster) 45 caps

5. Jean Kleyn (Munster) 1 cap

6. Peter O’Mahony (Cork Constitution/Munster) 57 caps

7. Josh van der Flier (UCD/Leinster) 17 caps

8. CJ Stander (Shannon/Munster) 31 caps

Replacements:

16. Sean Cronin (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 68 caps

17. Jack McGrath (St Marys College/Leinster) 55 caps

18. Andrew Porter (UCD/Leinster) 15 caps

19. Devin Toner (Lansdowne/Leinster) 65 caps

20. Tadhg Beirne (Lansdowne/Munster) 6 caps

21. Luke McGrath (UCD/Leinster) 11 caps

22. Jack Carty (Buccaneers/Connacht) 4 caps

23. Andrew Conway (Garryowen/Munster) 13 caps