TV star's brother is acting Head of Commercial and Marketing at Munster Rugby

IT has been reported that Garrett Tubridy, younger brother of RTE TV and radio star Ryan, has been appointed as acting Head of Commercial and Marketing at Munster Rugby.

Sport for Business are reporting that Tubrudy has been appointed to replace Doug Howlett in an acting role following the former Munster and All-Black star's return to New Zealand this summer.

Tubridy was appointed by the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) as tournament director for the Women’s Rugby World Cup (WRWC) which will be played in Dublin and Belfast in 2017

Prior to that, he had been at the Heineken Cup for ten years working alongside Diarmaid Murphy, now at the GAA and Derek McGrath.

He was previously a manager at Deloitte for 10 years and spent a year in corporate banking with Barclays in London.