Limerick's John Ryan in Rep of Ireland U16 squad for friendly fixtures

LIMERICK teenager John Ryan has been named in the 20-strong Republic of Ireland U-16 squad for two friendlies against Denmark and England next week.

The Boys in Green travel to England tomorrow, Friday and face the Denmark at the English FA’s headquarters of St George’s Park on Tuesday next before taking on the hosts on Thursday, August 22.

Castletroy College student John Ryan made nine appearances for the Rep of Ireland U-15s last season, since making his debut for the side in Poland last November.

In addition, he has featured in another double header away to Cyprus and a four-team tournament in Spain against the host nation, Holland and Hungary, the latter as captain of his country, as well as back-to-back fixtures against the Czech Republic in April.

Ryan, who lives in Castletroy, initially played his schoolboy soccer locally with Aisling Annacotty.

In 2017, he joined St Kevin’s Boys, of Dublin. At the start of last year, the highly rated teenager signed for Shamrock Rovers.

The versatile Ryan is a past pupil of Milford NS and Gaelscoil Castletroy.

Eighteen players from six SSE Airtricity League clubs make up the Rep of Ireland U16 squad for the two friendlies with Denmark and England.

Republic of Ireland U16 squad

Goalkeepers: Jack Ross (Bray Wanderers), Aaron Maguire (Tottenham Hotspur)

Defenders: Tommy Fogarty (Birmingham City), John Ryan (Shamrock Rovers), Darragh Reilly (Sligo Rovers), Ben Curtis (Shamrock Rovers), Sean Grehan (Bohemians), James Abankwah (St Patrick’s Athletic), Aaron O’Reilly (St Patrick’s Athletic)

Midfielders: Luke McGlynn (Finn Harps), Glory Nzingo (St Patrick’s Athletic), Jamie Mullins (Bohemians), John Joe Power (Burton Albion)

Forwards: Cian Kelly (Bohemians), Ben Quinn (St Patrick’s Athletic), Edwin Agbaje (Shamrock Rovers), Sean Fitzpatrick (Wexford Youths), Evan Ferguson (Bohemians), Michael Leddy (Shamrock Rovers), Tom Lonergan (St Patrick’s Athletic)

Fixtures:

International Tournament

20/08/19, Ireland v Denmark, KO 1pm, St George’s Park, England

22/08/19, England v Ireland, KO 2pm, St George’s Park, England