More than 100 budding rugby stars attend Munster Rugby School of Excellence

More than 100 budding young rugby stars are this week attending the Munster Rugby School of Excellence
THE inaugural Munster Rugby School of Excellence is taking place this week with more than 100 young players experiencing a week in the life of a professional rugby player at Rockwell College.
The residential and non-residential camp being staged at Rockwell College until Friday will provide a structured rugby development programme which includes core skill development, game understanding, position specific workshops, appropriate strength and conditioning training and teamwork.
Rugby skills and understanding will be a focus for the week through a game sense and technical excellence approach, delivered by a coaching team made up of current provincial and national age-grade team coaches.
Players, aged 13-16, will also receive education in mental preparation, nutrition and video analysis which are all vital for the up and coming stars of the future.
