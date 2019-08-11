WATCH: Limerick jockey Billy Lee celebrates big race win in France

LIMERICK jockey Billy Lee scored a memorable big race success in France this Sunday when partnering Romanised to an impressive win in the Group 1 Prix Jacques le Marois at Deauville on Sunday.

Settled beautifully by Ballingarry horseman Lee, 2018 Irish Guineas winner Romanised always looked to be going best in the high quality field.

Lee drew alongside Shaman on the Ken Condon-trained winner before quickening in style to win the prestigious contest well at odds of 5/2.

Charlie Appleby’s Line Of Duty flew late to grab third, narrowly behind Shaman.

Afterwards Lee said: "It feels great. He had been running well all year to be fair to him. He was unlucky in Ascot that the gaps just didn't open.

"I think I would have given them a shout that day, but to be fair he bounced right back to form in the Curragh the last day.

"We were confident coming here and the ground stayed lovely and everything, but just the way he went through the race, he just relaxed all the way and he picked up when I wanted him and even when I got there he relaxed for me again and I was able to sit for a few strides and when I gave him a kick in the belly and he did it well.

"It is such a prestigious race, it is great to win."