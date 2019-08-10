WATCH: Limerick camogie side power into All-Ireland Junior Championship final

LIMERICK advanced to the All-Ireland Premier Junior Camogie Championship final thanks a 1-12 to 0-8 over Roscommon in Cusack Park in Ennis on Saturday afternoon.

With a strong wind behind their back, Limerick started the better of the two sides and Kevin Connolly’s charges were three points to the good within four minutes of throw-in at a rain-swept Cusack Park.

The Rossies, who were looking to keep their 100% record intact against a determined Limerick side, responded well and a well-taken free from Shauna Fallon got Karol Collins’ side on to the scoreboard.

A free from the impressive Rebecca Noonan and a point from play from Michelle Curtin extended Limerick’s lead to 0-5 to 0-1 before both sides went into half-time with four points between them, 0-8 to 0-4 in favour of the Shannonsiders.

As the rain passed, Limerick edged out a high-scoring second half but credit to Roscommon, the Connaught side, who had momentum in their favour deep into injury time, pushed Limerick right to the end.

Roscommon were subject to defeat with substitute Shauna D’arcy found the net with her first touch of the game.

What a goal, what a story! Dreams do come true! See 17-year-old last-minute substitute Shauna D'Arcy fire a brilliant goal to send Limerick to Croke Park after their Liberty Insurance All Ireland Premier Junior Championship Semi-final win over Roscommon.. #GoTogether pic.twitter.com/HBdG9kWWSy — Camogie Association (@OfficialCamogie) August 10, 2019

Her goal put the result beyond any doubt, putting seven points between the two sides in the dying moments.

Limerick will now meet Kerry in the All-Ireland Premier Junior Camogie Championship final in Croke Park final on Sunday, September 8.

SCORERS: Limerick: Rebecca Noonan 0-7 (five frees), Shauna D’arcy 1-0, Michelle Curtin 0-2, Noelle Curtin 0-1, Ger Mai O’Kelly 0-1, Sinead McElligott 0-1. Roscommon: Shauna Fallon 0-5 (five frees), Rachel Fitzmaurice 0-1, Lorraine Kelly 0-1, Susan Spillane 0-1



LIMERICK: Leah O’Carroll; Kate Herbert, Aine Tangney, Eva Butler; Sarah Shanahan, Yvonne Lee, Sinead McElligott, Orlaith Kelleher, Ann Kennedy (Leanne Browne 32 mins); Rebecca Noonan, Geri Mai O’Kelly, Noelle Curtin (Shauna D’arcy 61 mins); Ella Whelan (Katie Carroll 63 mins), Grace Lee (capt), Michelle Curtin.

ROSCOMMON: Michaela Fallon; Aisling McDermott, Meabh Tiernan, Chloe Whyte Lennon; Aine O’Meara, Emer McNally, Joannie Beattie; Susan Spillane (capt), Rachel Fitzmaurice; Alisha Lenihan, Kathy Jones, Shauna Fallon; Lorraine Kenny (Ella Killion 47 mins), Fiona Connell, Lisa Dolan (Kate Doyle 38 mins)

REFEREE: Paul Ryan (Kildare)