Munster second row Jean Kleyn to make Ireland debut against Italy

NINE Munster players have been included in Ireland's matchday day squad for Saturday's World Cup warm-up game with Italy, including a first cap for the province's South African-born second row Jean Kleyn.

Second-row Kleyn joined Munster from the Stormers in the summer of 2016 and is Irish qualified this week.

Ireland's line-up for the game against Italy at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, 2pm, includes Munster flanker Tommy O'Donnell in the back-row. O’Donnell won the last of his 12 caps against Scotland in 2016.

Munster's Chris Farrell starts the game at inside centre in an experimental side, with Joey Carbery named at out-half.

Meanwhile, Munster full back Mike Haley, will also make his debut off the bench against the Italians.

IRELAND v Italy: Jordan Larmour; Dave Kearney, Garry Ringrose, Chris Farrell, Andrew Conway; Joey Carbery, Luke McGrath; Jack McGrath, Rob Herring, Andrew Porter; Jean Kleyn, Devin Toner; Rhys Ruddock, Tommy O'Donnell, Jordi Murphy. Replacements: Niall Scannell, Cian Healy, John Ryan, Iain Henderson, Tadgh Beirne, Kieran Marmion, Jack Carty, Mike Haley.