Limerick bid to reach a Croke Park All-Ireland camogie final in Roscommon semi final

CROKE Park is on the minds of the Limerick camogie this Saturday afternoon.

While Limerick exited the All-Ireland senior championship last weekend, this Saturday (4pm) Limerick’s second string play Roscommon in the semi final of the Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Premier Junior Camogie Championship in Cusack Park in Ennis.

The prize on offer is a Croke Park All-Ireland final appearance on Sunday September 8 – against Clare or Kerry in a 12noon fixture. The Clare v Kerry semi final is the curtain-raiser on Saturday in Ennis at 2pm.

Limerick have reached the semi final with wins over Offaly and Wicklow and a draw with Waterford after an opening round loss to Kerry. The results left Limerick second in their group and now face a Roscommon side that won both their group games against Clare and Armagh.

Earlier in the season, this Limerick side reached the Division Three League final – losing to a Kildare. Enroute to that final Limerick scored a 0-12 to 1-8 win over Roscommon back in March.

Limerick are managed by Kevin Connolly. His backroom team includes coaches Shane O’Neill and Rachel Macauley; selectors Donie Browne and Teresa Noonan and goalkeeping coach Paul Hogan.

Limerick are captained by Grace Lee with Rebecca Noonan the vice-captain of a 27 strong panel that is selected from 13 different clubs.

Limerick are attempting to reach the September 8 All-Ireland finals day – Premier Junior at 12noon, Intermediate at 2pm and Senior at 4.15pm.

PANEL: Grace Lee, Leanne Browne, Ella Whelan, Yvonne Lee, Geri-Mai O'Kelly (all Newcastle West); Leah O'Carroll, Sarah Gillane, Emma Barry (all Patrickswell), Kate Herbert, Ann Kennedy, Shauna D'arcy (all Ahane), Aine Tangney, Siobhan Tangney, Orlaith Kelleher (all Croagh-Kilfinny); Rebecca Noonan and Brenda O'Keefe (both Granagh-Ballingarry); Eva Butler and Caroline Brennan (both Bruff); Sinead McElligott and Katie Heelan (both Murroe-Boher); Michelle Curtin and Noelle Curtin (both Templeglantine); Aisling Kennedy (Monaleen), Aoife Coughlan (Crecora), Shauna Foley (Kilmallock), Katie Carroll (Ballyagran), Sarah Shanahan (Kileedy).