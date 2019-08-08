Limerick rower helps Ireland reach Junior World Championship final

A TALENTED Limerick rower is a key member of an Irish crew which has qualified for the junior coxed four final at the World Junior Rowing Championships in Japan.

Seventeen-year-old James O'Donovan, of Castleconnell Boat Club, and Ireland crew impressively qualified for the Junior Men Coxed Four A Final in Tokyo on Sunday.

The Irish crew which also includes John Kearney (Cork), Jack Dorney (Shandon), Matthew Gallagher (St Josephs) and cox Leah O’ Regan (Shandon) finished in second place in their heat to advance impressively to this weekend's final.

The Chinese crew led the race through the 1,000 metre mark, with Ireland and South Africa battling it out for second. Ireland then produced a very impressive second half of the race to finish just .16 of a second behind heat winners China.

Ireland will now set their sights on Sunday's junior coxed four final at the World Junior Rowing Championships. The race takes place at 2am Sunday morning Irish time. It will be streamed from http://www.worldrowing.com

James O'Donovan was a member of the Ireland junior men coxed four crew which scored a stunning silver medal success at the European Rowing Junior Championships in Germany last May.

The 2019 World Rowing Junior Championships sees an impressive 550 athletes competing at the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games regatta venue in Tokyo, Japan.