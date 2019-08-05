Limerick set sights on FAI Cup after disappointing league loss to Cabinteely

LIMERICK FC will switch their focus to the FAI Cup this Friday night in their wake of their disappointing defeat to Cabinteely in the SSE Airtricity League First Division at Stradbrook.

Tommy Barrett's charges suffered a 3-0 defeat to promotion play-off chasing Cabinteely on Friday night, the Blues fourth successive league defeat this season.

The loss ends Limerick's slim hopes of securing a promotion play-off spot. The Shannonsiders sit in sixth place in the First Division table, 11 points behind fourth-placed Cabinteely.

The Blues now have just four league games remaining this season.

Two first half goals from Robert Manley in the fourth and 32nd minutes helped Cabinteely into a significant 2-0 half-time lead at Stradbrook on Friday night.

When Keith Dalton added Cabo's third goal of the night just four minutes after the restart, the result was no longer in doubt.

Limerick’s cause wasn’t helped by the 52st minute sending off of Tomas O’Connor.

The Blues must now regroup for this Friday night's big FAI Cup fixture with Munster Senior League side Cobh Wanderers at St Colman's Park in Cobh. Kick-off is at 7pm.

CABINTEELY: Stephen McGuinness; Daniel Blackbyrne, Kevin Knight, Jack Tuite; Alex Aspil, Keith Dalton, Paul Fox (Karl Manahan 78), Vilius Labutis, Jack Watson (Yuta Sasaki 73); Shane Barnes (Luke Clucas 83), Rob Manley.

LIMERICK FC: Jack Brady; Lee Devitt, Shaun Kelly, Tomas O'Connor, Shane Tracy, Robbie Williams; Jason Hughes, Darren Murphy, Clyde O'Connell (Aaron Fitzgerald 64); Adam Foley (Ciaran O’Reilly 57), Kieran Hanlon (Sean Madigan 84).

REFEREE: Garvin Taggart