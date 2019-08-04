Top boxer Michael Conlan dedicates win to family of Limerick fighter Kevin Sheehy

MICHAEL Conlan has dedicated his latest professional boxing win in Belfast to the family of the late Limerick boxer Kevin Sheehy.

Conlon made it 12 successive wins as a professional at a sold-out Falls Park when scoring a ninth-round stoppage win over Argentinian Diego Alberto Ruiz in front of 10,000 fans on Saturday night.

After the fight which brings Conlon closer to a a World title shot, the former two-time Olympian dedicated his win in the 10-round featherweight contest to Kevin Sheehy.

Talented boxer Sheehy was killed when he was struck by a car on the Hyde Road in the city at the start of July.

Following his win on Saturday night in Belfast, Conlan dedicated his win to the family of the late Kevin Sheehy, whose daughter was born on Friday. He also wore a tribute to Sheehy, whose favourite boxer was Conlan himself.

Speaking in the ring after the win, Conlan said: "I want to dedicate this fight to a family whose son called Kevin Sheehy, a young Irish boxer who was killed in Limerick recently and his daughter was just born yesterday, who he will not see grow up, so I want to dedicate this fight to them and I want to dedicate these shorts to the family, so that's for them and all my love. Thank you."