Limerick showjumper selected in Irish team for European Championships

LIMERICK'S Paul O'Shea has been named in the Irish team for the Longines FEI European Championships in Rotterdam.

The Kildimo native is now US based and will ride Skara Glen’s Machu Picchu as part of this Irish team.

Manager Rodrigo Pessoa is targeting qualification for the Olympics at the European Championships, which begin on Wednesday August 21.

The 2018 World Equestrian Games saw USA, Sweden. Germany, Switzerland, The Netherlands and Australia take the six Olympic places on offer.

That leaves several top teams, including Great Britain, France, Belgium, Spain, Italy and Ireland, scrapping at the Europeans, where just three more Olympic team spots are up for grabs.

One final Olympic team qualification place will be on offer at October's FEI Nations Cup World final in Barcelona.

Later this month, Ireland will arrive at the Rotterdam venue as reigning European Champions, having taken the team gold medal in Gothenburg two years ago.

This will be the second-last opportunity for teams to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Games, and manager Pessoa wants to seize it.

"We are aware of the importance of this event," said the Brazilian.

"This is what we have been waiting for now for a while. We have prolonged this by not qualifying [for the Olympic Games] last year so this is now our chance to do it."

IRELAND SQUAD

Darragh Kenny with Balou du Reventon - owned by Ann Thompson

Peter Moloney with Chianti’s Champion - owned by Team Harmony

Cian O’Connor with PSG Final – owned by Ronnoco Jump Ltd

Paul O’Shea with Skara Glen’s Machu Picchu – owned by Machu Picchu Partners LLC

Shane Sweetnam with Alejandro – owned by Seabrook LLC