Limerick FC U15s edge past Cabinteely in five-goal thriller

LIMERICK FC U15s scored a dramatic 3-2 victory over Cabinteely in a five-goal thriller SSE Airtricity U15 Shield Group 2 fixture at Kilternan pitches on Sunday last.

The conditions on the day were warm and sunny with little wind. Limerick enjoyed early spells of possession looked very promising for what was to come. After about 90 seconds into the match Kennedy Amechi struck the post after a clever move down the right side between McNamara and Kozlowski opened up the first big chance of the game.

On the 18th minute Amechi was persistent in the box and forced the opening score of the game and his first for the club in only his second appearance.

Minutes later the referee ordered a much welcomed water break such was the warm conditions of the day.

Amechi made a huge impression in his debut in the fixture the previous week against Wexford, leading the line exceptionally, and continued on the same vein against Cabinteely causing real problems for their defence.

Just after the half hour mark Amechi scored a second with a cool finish slipping the ball past the on-rushing keeper. His contribution had Cabinteely worried and they were forced to make early changes at the back to try rectify the problems he was causing them.

Limerick saw the game through to half time and made two changes at the break. Murphy made way for O’Riordan, while Pepper was subbed on in place of Fox.

The changes did not have much of an impact in the Limerick charges and just four minutes into the turnaround Amechi secured his hat-trick with another classy finish just lifting the ball beyond the reach of the Cabinteely keeper.

Limerick proceeded to use the bench to try keep energy levels up in the warm conditions as well as giving valuable game time to the whole squad. Perhaps the many changes within that 10 minute period created some disruption and momentum for Limerick and Cabinteely battled their way back into the contest.

Just as expected, the home side did not lie down and accept their fate. Six six minutes in, Cabinteely scored their first goal and struck again soon after. Their late charge was cause for concern and our boys had to put into practice some game management to weather the storm and see the tie through.

The full time whistle could not come early enough and it was a welcome sound for the visitors. The nature of the way the lads dug deep to get another hard fought result two weeks in a row was very pleasing to the coaching staff of Cahill, Prendergast and Casey Ryan.

Three points on the road is great for the squad morale going forward and sees the boys move into third place in the league after the first round of fixtures.

LIMERICK FC U15s: Ryan Manning, Jai McNamara (John English), Fionn Doherty (Michael Curran), Sean Rice, Paddy Kennedy, Harry Fox (Oisín Pepper), Darragh Murray, Mark Murphy (Jake O’Riordan), Nikodem Kozlowski (Leon Kirrane), Evin O’Regan, Kennedy Amechi.