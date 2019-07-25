One change in Limerick minor hurling team to play Kilkenny in All-Ireland semi final

THERE is one change to the Limerick minor hurling team to play Kilkenny in Saturday's All-Ireland MHC semi final.

Captain Michael Keane and Diarmuid Hegarty both miss out injured.

Keane remains sidelined with hamstring injury that has kept him out of the last three games, while Diarmuid Hegarty is out of the remainder of the season after sustaining a cruciate ligament injury in a club game since the Munster final win over Clare.

Limerick and Kilkenny have a 4pm start in Croke Park on Saturday, in a game that is live on TG4.

In to the Limerick team comes Michael Cremin to ensure a Newcastle West central spine to the defence along with Ethan Hurley. Patrick Reale drops down to the substitutes from the side that collected provincial honours in the LIT Gaelic Grounds.

Cathal O'Neill, who captains the team in the absence of Keane, and Patrick Kirby remain in the starting team from the side that lost to Kilkenny in last year's All-Ireland minor championship at the round robin phase in Thurles.

Limerick are bidding to book their place in the August 18 final against Wexford or Galway.

Limerick are managed by Diarmuid Mullins (Mungret St Pauls) with coach-selectors; Richie Flannery, John Meskell (Ahane) and Tommy Quaid (Effin); and strength and conditioning coach Darragh Droog (Na Piarsaigh).

LIMERICK: Jack Franklin (Kilteely-Dromkeen); Ronan Lyons (Monaleen), Michael Cremin (Newcastle West), Fergal O'Connor (Effin); Jimmy Quilty (Blackrock), Ethan Hurley (Newcastle West), Colin Coughlan (Ballybrown); Patrick Kirby (Patrickswell), Adam Murrihy (Ahane); Eddie Stokes (Doon), Cathal O’Neill (Crecora-Manister), Adam English (Doon); Aidan O'Connor (Ballybrown), Patrick O'Donovan (Effin), Liam Lynch (Mungret St Pauls). Subs: TJ Kelly (Kileedy), Patrick Reale (Knockainey), Odhran O'Dwyer (Mungret St Pauls), Cian Casey (Ahane), Darragh Casey (Granagh-Ballingarry), Brian O’Meara (Mungret St Pauls), Conor Hanley Clarke (Kilmallock), Sean Mortell (St Patricks), Ned Quinn (Ballybrown). Extended panel: John Kirby (Patrickswell), Michael Ryan (Murroe-Boher), Sam Williams (Bruree), Shaun Moloney (Glenroe), Conor Linnane (Pallasgreen), Luke O'Connor (Ballybrown), Rory Hannon (Crecora-Manister), Michael Keane (Adare), Diarmuid Hegarty (St Patricks).