Limerick All-Ireland Ladies Football winner makes 10,000 feet leap of faith for charity

“SURROUND yourself with good people; surround yourself with positivity and people who are going to challenge you to make you better.”

The quote is attributed is Ali Krieger – a two time FIFA Women's World Cup winner with the United States.

It’s a sentiment that resonates with Limerick All Ireland Ladies Football winner Louise Ryan.

This week the Hospital native paused to recap on a “rollercoaster” two years in her young life.

Last Saturday, surrounded by her Limerick intermediate team-mates Louise handed over a fund-raising cheque to Pieta House.

“I chose to raise money Pieta House last summer. Two years ago I lost my mother tragically to suicide,” explained Louise.

“I found it really tough to consume her loss and still do every day. Being 19 it was hard to adjust to life without her but having two gorgeous siblings, seven and nine, that I adore really helped me get by,” said the former John the Baptist Community School student.

“I wanted to do something positive that would help others in need of Pieta Houses service so I chose to do a Skydive. It was always on my bucket list to do one so I thought that jumping from a plane 10,000 feet in the sky would be a lifetime experience whilst helping others at the same time.”

As Limerick journeyed towards All-Ireland junior championship honours last September, Ryan suffered a season-ending cruciate ligament injury.

Not only did the ACL injury prevent her from playing a role in the Croke Park final win over Louth, but it put a stop to her skydive.

“This June I finally got the go ahead and completed the Tandem Skydive in Kilkenny Airport. It was the best feeling ever, the adrenaline rush you get free falling through the clouds is just amazing, and knowing that your helping others makes that feeling ten times better," said the UCC student.

“My family, friends and team-mates have been absolutely outstanding these last two years in supporting me and I cannot thank them enough! I am so grateful to be a part of such amazing panels of girls and management both with St Brigids and Limerick, and I think that is what it is all about, surrounding yourself with amazing people,” he explained.

“The last two years have been such a rollercoaster for me and having those special people by my side have made things a lot easier.”

Last Saturday, Ryan presented a cheque to Pieta House before the Limerick panel departed the Woodlands House Hotel in Adare for their All-Ireland intermediate championship clash in Down.

“I am both overwhelmed and grateful for the donations I have received in aid of Pieta House, I final figure of €3,315 was raised. This wonderful charity provides such an amazing service to those who suffer with their mental health,” said the Limerick footballer.

Pieta House can be contacted on 061-484444.

Louise Ryan (second right) presents a cheque to John Togher of Pieta House. Also pictured John Ryan, manager and Cathy Mee, captain, of Limerick Ladies Football team