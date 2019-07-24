Former Munster coach Jerry Flannery lands new TV role

FORMER Munster assistant coach Jerry Flannery has landed a significant new role as a TV pundit.

eirsport this Wednesday confirmed that recently departed Munster forwards coach Flannery will be among the decorated panel of former Irish internationals who will be analysing the channel's Rugby World Cup 2019 coverage.

Former Ireland international Tommy Bowe will host eirsport's coverage when the 2019 Rugby World Cup kicks into gear on September 20.

Along with former Munster and Ireland hooker Flannery, Bowe will be joined by fellow former internationals including, Gordon D’Arcy and Peter Stringer, while current Irish women’s international players Eimear Considine and Louise Galvin will also form part of the team.

Last month, Niall McGarry, owner of Joe.ie, confirmed that Limerick man Flannery is returning to the on-line media company 'in a full-time role as rugby analyst and content creator from July, ahead of a massive year of rugby on all fronts.'

Forty-year-old Flannery declined a new contract offer from Munster to remain on as the province's forwards coach next season. The former hooker, who who played 93 times for his native province, completed five seasons on Munster's coaching ticket.

Flannery is a shareholder of he Maximum Media group of which Joe.ie is a part.

eir sport, as the primary rights holder in Ireland, is the home of the Rugby World Cup.

Joe Schmidt’s Ireland kick off their campaign on September 22 against Scotland before games against the host nation Japan on September 28, Russia on October 3 and Samoa on October 12.