Limerick rower James Quinlan in World U23 championship action today

Castletroy native and Castleconnell Boat club member James Quinlan, now of Princeton University, will row in the U23 World rowing Championships being held in Sarasota, Florida this afternoon. Quinlan is joined in the Men's 4+ boat by Ross Corrigan (QUBBC), Daire Lynch (Clonmel), Brion O’ Rourke (NUIG) and Cox: Eoin Finnegan (St Josephs)

Interestingly, Finnegan, an eighteen year old athlete, whose mother is a native of Corbally, will be the youngest competitor at this weekend’s event. What Finnegan may lack in age is more than compensated for in experience having coxed the Junior eighteen World Championship crew in the Czech Republic in 2018. The event which features elite oarsmen from around the World will test the endurance of Finnegan and his crew as temperatures are set to sore with frequent thunderstorms also very likely.

His mother, Helen Ryan and grandparents Mary and Percy Ryan of Shannon Banks will, along with all the rowing community, be glued to proceedings in Sarasota over the coming days.

Those wishing to follow the action should log on to http://www.worldrowing.com where details on livestreaming of the event are posted.