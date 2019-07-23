Limerick golfer Chloe Ryan named on Ireland team for Home Internationals

LIMERICK woman Chloe Ryan has been selected on the Ireland Ladies team which will compete at the Home International Matches at Downfield Golf Club, Scotland, from August 7-9.

Twenty five-year-old Castletroy Golf Club member Ryan will be part of a seven-strong Ireland squad for the prestigious event which features teams from England, Scotland and Wales.

UCD law graduate Ryan, who is now based in London where she works for a law firm, won the prestigious Critchley Trophy at Sunningdale at the end of May.

From Limerick’s South Circular Road, Chloe Ryan won the Irish, Ulster, and Munster girls’ golf titles in her teens and first played for Munster Ladies when she was just 15.

Last summer, Ryan competed at the prestigious Arnold Palmer Cup in France, as a member of the International team which faced the USA in the annual Ryder Cup-style golf event which showcases the top 24 men and women college golfers. The Castletroy Golf Club member has qualified for the Arnold Palmer Cup with a win at the R&A Foundation Scholars Tournament in St Andrews in April 2018.

The talented Limerick golfer has also completed a Masters in International Sports Law at ISDE, in Madrid, Spain.

Ireland Ladies Home International Team

Shannon Burke (Ballinrobe)

Paula Grant (Lisburn)

Jessica Ross (Clandeboye)

Chloe Ryan (Castletroy)

Rachel Thompson (Cork)

Lauren Walsh (Castlewarden)

Annabel Wilson (Lurgan)

First Reserve: Eleanor Metcalfe (Laytown & Bettystown)

Second Reserve: Clodagh Coughlan (Douglas)

Team Captain: Danielle McVeigh​