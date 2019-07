LIMERICK GAA WEEKEND FIXTURES

Saturday July 20

COUNTY

County Hurling League Division 3 Round 1

Feohanagh vs Pallasgreen in Feohanagh at 7:00p.m

County Hurling League Division 3 Round 7

Kildimo Pallaskenry vs Bruff in Pallaskenry at 7:30p.m

East Junior B Hurling Championship

South Liberties vs Murroe Boher in Knockea at 7:30p.m.

Fedamore vs Ballybricken Bohermore in Fedamore at 7:30p.m.

Pallagreen vs Doon in Pallasgreen at 7:30p.m.

SOUTH

South Minor Hurling Championship

Kilacolla Gaels vs Croom at 12:00p.m.

Sunday July 21

East Junior A Hurling Championship

Ahane vs Doon in Caherconlish at 7:00p.m.

Tuesday July 23

COUNTY

County Hurling League Division 2 Round 4

Granagh Ballingarry vs Mungret St. Paul’s in Ballingarry at 7:30p.m

County Junior A Football League Semi Final

Monagea vs Monaleen in Rathkeale at 7:30p.m. (E.T.I.N.)

EAST

East Minor Football Championship

Oola vs Caherconlish 7:30p.m

East Junior B Hurling Championship

Fedamore v Murroe Boher in Fedamore at 7.30p.m.

Pallasgreen v South Liberties in Pallasgreen at 7.30.p.m

SOUTH

South Intermediate Hurling Championship Quarter Final

Bruff vs Bruree in Kilmallock at 7:30p.m.