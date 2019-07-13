Limerick Athletics: Underage track and field news

Fine weather greeted many of the nations’ top young athletes in Tullamore last weekend for the Irish Life Health U20/U23 & Juvenile T&F Championships as medals returned to Limerick.

U20

One of the stars was Emeralds Ciara Sheehy, who took Gold in the Shot Putt (12.78), the (4kg) Hammer (46.75) and (1kg) Discus (39.21). She was also 2nd in the (28lb) Weight for Distance (6.38). She also took the (3kg) U18 Hammer title with a CBP throw of 58.38. Sophie Meredith (St Mary’s) took Silver in the Long Jump (5.85). Christian O’Connell (Limerick AC) was a Silver medallist in the men’s Javelin (48.79).

U23

Ciara Neville (Emerald) took Gold in the 100m (11.69) while clubmate Jenna Brommel is the 400m champion (54.24). Paul Costelloe (Emerald) took the men’s 200m title in 21.74.

Juvenile Boys & Girls

In U13 boy’s Malachy McKenna (Emerald) was 2nd in the 60mh (9.93). At U14 Josh Boland (Dooneen) was 2nd in the 75mh (11.50). Geoffrey Joy-O’Regan (Sunhill Harriers) took Gold in the U16 High Jump (1.95m) while Kelvin O’Carroll (Dooneen) was 5th (2:06.10) in the 800m.

Victoria Amiadamen (Dooneen) was 2nd in the U15 girl’s 60mh (12.56). At U16 Laura Frawley (St Mary’s) took Gold in the High Jump, clearing 1.64m. She was also 3rd in the 80mh (12.28) with clubmate Moya O’Connell 4th in 12.34. Sarah Hosey (Dooneen) took Bronze in the 800m (2:16.66). At U18 Shauna Ryan (Dooneen) was 3rd in the Triple Jump (10.32) with Clubmate Laoise McGonagle 4th (10.10).

Coillte 10K

Hosted by Dundrum AC very fast times were posted with the top 5 men under 32 minutes and the top 3 women all sub 38. First Limerick athlete was Declan Moore (Bilboa) 5th in 31:58 followed by Declan Guina (West Limerick) 12th in 34:37. Limerick native Dympna Ryan (Dundrum) was 3rd woman in 37:52. Other strong performers included Dooneen’s Shane Ryan (37:55) and Rosemary Ryan (40:10) plus Mark Lenihan (38:19) and Caroline Conroy (42:43) both West Limerick.

Cahir Half-Marathon

John Kinsella (Bilboa) was 3rd in 1:12:05. Other good performances included Michael O’Donoghue (Dooneen) 1:27:55, Kryzstof Sikorski (Kilmallock) 1:30:05 Pat Hickey (Limerick AC) 1:31:00 and Katarzyna Bobka (An Brú) 1:37:02.

Dromcollougher 4 mile

Held on Monday 1st July in south Limerick, the race was won by Sean Doyle (North Cork) in a new course record of 19:38. Sean Cunningham (West Limerick) in 4th was first Limerick finisher in 22:26.

Other strong performers included Willie O’Donoghue (Moreabbey Milers) 7th in 23:41,Cormac Downes (Dooneen) 8th in 23:52 while Donie Dwane (Kilmallock) was 9th in 24:42.

Liam Lynch was first Dromcollougher athlete in 25:15 and 13th overall. Lisa Hegarty (Leevale) was the women’s winner in 24:50. First Limerick woman was Helen O’Sullivan (West Limerick) 4th in 30:14. Meanwhile Seán Quirke (Bilboa) came 1st in the MMRA Carrauntohill Classic 2019 in a time of 1:37:38

Fixtures

Crumlin Children’s Hospital 5K Fun Run Charleville GAA Club House, Sunday 14th July 11am

Curraghchase 10K,11th August,11am at Kilcornan

Dooneen at the Racecourse, Munster Mile and 5k Sunday 25th August dooneenattheracecourse.com