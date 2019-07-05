Big blow for Limerick FC as exciting winger William Fitzgerald joins Waterford FC

LIMERICK FC have been dealt another big blow with confirmation that their exciting Rep of Ireland U21 winger William Fitzgerald has joined Premier Division Waterford FC.

Twenty year-old Fitzgerald from Raheen, enjoyed an impressive season with Limerick in the Premier Division in 2018.

Although the league campaign ultimately ended in bitter disappointment for the ‘Blues’ with their relegation back into the First Division, Fitzgerald’s fine run of form didn’t go un-noticed with former Dundalk manager Stephen Kenny, who called him into his Rep of Ireland U21 home-based squad.

Fitzgerald has missed the vast majority of this season for Limerick due to injury, only returning to full fitness in Tommy Barrett's Limerick FC side in recent weeks.

Speaking to WaterfordFC.ie after signing, Limerick man Fitzgerald said: “I’m really happy to get everything sorted. It’s a great club and it’s clear over the past few seasons that there is a lot of good working going on to push it in the right direction. And I want to play my part in that.

“I met Rennie (Alan Reynolds), had a look around the facilities and I wanted to come here. It’s a professional setup and the facilities are top class; training pitches, playing pitch, the gym, everything is here for the players.

“I’ve worked with Joe Gamble, Shane Duggan and Bastien Hery at Limerick so it’ll be great to link up with them again now. It was tough to leave Limerick, and I want to thank them for everything over the past years for what I’ve learned.

“I wanted to be back giving the Premier Division a shot and I’m delighted with the decision to come to Waterford FC.”

Fitzgerald, who played his schoolboy football with Mungret Regional, went on represent the Limerick District Schoolboy League at Kennedy Cup level, under the management of Jason O’Connor.

He later played League of Ireland U17 football with Mervue United, in Galway, before coming to Limerick FC in January 2016.

Then Blues boss ​Neil McDonald handed winger Fitzgerald his league debut in their Premier Division fixture with Drogheda Utd at the Markets Field in October 2017, with his first team bow coming in a FAI Cup last 16 victory over Finn Harps earlier in the season.

Fitzgerald joins striker Connor Ellis in leaving Limerick FC in recent weeks. Further departures are expected to be confirmed in the coming days.