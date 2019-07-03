WATCH: Highlights of Limerick fighter Lee Reeves' latest professional win

EXCITING Limerick boxer Lee Reeves scored his fifth win as a professional with a clinical fifth round stoppage of his Hungarian opponent in Niagra Falls, Canada on Saturday night.

Twenty four-year-old Reeves made a composed start against Dominik Csaba Karoly, before really taking control of the fight in the fourth round. Reeves' clean, hard shots then forced a stoppage in the fifth round of the scheduled six-round contest at the Scotiabank Convention Centre.

Welterweight Reeves has now recorded four knock-out wins from his five professional wins to date. Lee Reeves is coached by Declan Fitzgerald, President of Corpus Christi Boxing Club in Moyross.