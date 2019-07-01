Limerick athletes to compete at European U23 Championships

TWO Limerick athletes have been selected to compete in the European U23 Championships at Gavle, Sweden later this month.

Jenna Bromell, of Emerald AC, will take part in the 800m event at the prestigious Championships which run from July 11 to 14.

Bromell's Emerald AC team mate Ciara Neville has been selected to take part in the 4 x 100m relay squad.

Both Jenna Bromell and Ciara Neville are coached by Noelle Morrissey.

Also selected to compete in the European U23 Championships this month is Sherlene Mawdsley, of Newport AC, who competes in the 200m, 400m and 4x100m Relay events.