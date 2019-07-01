Limerick confirm team to play Tipperary in Munster U20 Football Championship

LIMERICK have named their team for the Munster U20 Football Championship with Tipperary.

Semple Stadium in Thurles hosts the provincial quarter final this Tuesday at 7pm.

Four players remain in the Limerick team from the side that lost heavily in last year's championship to Kerry - Cillian Ferris, Karol Moloney, Lee Woulfe and Barry Coleman.

Ferris is the Limerick captain with Noel Callanan the vice-captain.

Victory for Limerick would book a July 11 semi final with Kerry in Tralee.

Limerick are managed by Jerry O’Sullivan with coach-selectors Ger Callaghan and Stephen Kelly. Another selector is Sean Holmes with Conor Shannon the strength and conditioning coach.

Limerick face a Tipperary side managed by former Limerick minor and U21 football manager Tom McGlinchey.

LIMERICK: Jamie Hickey (Kildimo-Pallaskenry); Jack Fitzgerald (Adare), Darragh Woulfe (St Senans), Cillian Ferris (Ballysteen); Dubhán O'Grady (Oola), Adam Shanagher (Rathkeale), Lee Woulfe (Newcastle West); Jack Coyne (Mungret St Pauls), Jack Downey (Oola); Karol Moloney (Crecora-Manister), Barry Coleman (Rathkeale), Reubhan McCarthy (Na Piarsaigh); Noel Callanan (St Kierans), James Molyneaux (Dromcollogher-Broadford), James Cummins (Galbally). Subs: Cian Walsh (St Senans), Jamie Fitzgearld (Glin), John Hayes (St Kierans), Dylan Quirke (Fr Caseys), Darragh Lane (Adare), Niall McAuliffe (Newcastle West), Brian Foley (Newcastle West), DJ Stack (Fr Caseys), John Ford (Fr Caseys). Extended panel: Calvin Moran (St Patricks), Christopher O'Hagan (Na Piarsaigh), Eoin Ryan (Mungret St Pauls), James Garvey (Mungret St Pauls), Jason Daly (Ballysteen), Kevin Guina (St Kierans), Ronan St John (Newcastle West), Shane Barry (Mungret, St Pauls), Shane Bradshaw (Pallasgreen), Tim Lyons (Croom).