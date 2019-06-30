Limerick boxer Lee Reeves proves a knock-out in Canada with fifth pro win

EXCITING Limerick boxer Lee Reeves scored his fifth win as a professional with a clinical fifth round stoppage of his Hungarian opponent in Niagra Falls, Canada on Saturday night.

Twenty four-year-old Reeves made a composed start against Dominik Csaba Karoly, before really taking control of the fight in the fourth round. Reeves' clean, hard shots then forced a stoppage in the fifth round of the scheduled six-round contest at the Scotiabank Convention Centre.

Welterweight Reeves has now recorded four knock-out wins from his five professional wins to date.

Lee Reeves is coached by Declan Fitzgerald, President of Corpus Christi Boxing Club in Moyross.

Reeves' Irish fans got to see him fight live on TV as the bout was shown on Box Nation. The Limerick man was fighting on the undercard of Custio Clayton and Johan Perez for the the vacant IBF Intercontinental and NABA welterweight titles.

Talented southpaw’s Reeves' professional record to date includes a victory at the world renowned Madison Square Garden on St Patrick’s Night.

Limerick boxer Lee Reeves & his team celebrate his fifth straight win as a professional with 5th round stoppage in Niagara Falls, Canada last night. Really impressive display #boxing #LeeBaxterPromotions #LeeReeves #LLSport @LimkLeaderSport pic.twitter.com/UGykIa5fPv — Colm Kinsella (@ckSportLeader) June 30, 2019

Reeves was a two-time Irish underage champion and Senior A title winner at the prestigious Haringey Box Cup in London as an amateur.

Back home in Limerick recently, Reeves trained at Corpus Christi Boxing Club in Moyross.