How the Limerick sides fared on day two of Gaynor Tournament at UL

LIMERICK County U15s boosted their hopes of scoring Trophy success at the Fota Island Resort Gaynor Cup at UL on Saturday when recording two more victories.

The free-scoring Limerick County U15s saw off the Kerry and Clare Leagues to make it four wins in the Trophy competitions over the two days.

The in-form Limerick County side will now face the Midlands League in a crucial fixture at 10am on Sunday at UL.

In the Gaynor Cup, Limerick Desmond U15s, who had won their two group games on Friday, suffered a 2-0 defeat to MGL North in their final Group 2 outing on Saturday morning and as a result finished second in their pool.

MGL started brightly controlling large periods of the game in the opening half. However, some fine goalkeeping by Abbeyfeale's Shona Tierney kept the game scoreless.

An unfortunate early injury to Jenna Slattery forced Desmond into some positional changes. As the half wore on, Desmond started to get a grip on the game.

However, five minutes before half-time a short corner resulted in a cross into the box which wasn’t dealt with by Desmond defence and MGL took a 1-0 lead.

MGL continued to hold the upperhand in the second half and they were rewarded with a second goal 20 minutes in. Credit to the gritty Desmond side, who kept battling bravely however, and were unfortunate to lose the services of a few players through injury.

As a result of this defeat, second-placed Desmond lost out by a single point to table toppers, the MGL North.

The Limerick side then faced the Carlow League in the Shield semi-finals on Saturday evening where they suffered a 3-0 defeat.

In the Gaynor Cup Trophy, the Limerick County continued their impressive form of Friday when they recorded two high-scoring wins, firstly beating the Kerry League 11-0 on Saturday morning.

County had eye-catching displays from superb performance from the Regional Utd trio of Jodie Keane, Katelyn Hayes and Emily O'Halloran, as well as top scorers Aoife Cronin and Áine Walsh, also of Regional Utd and Aisling Annacotty's Rebecca Shinnors.

in their second Trophy game of the day, Limerick County raced into a significant 5-0 lead over the Clare League by half-time, before eventually running out impressive 9-0 winners.

It was the County side's fourth impressive victory of the weekend to set up Sunday morning's showdown with the Midlands League.

LIMERICK Desmond Gaynor Cup U15 squad: Shona Tierney (Abbeyfeale AFC), Grace McInerney (Fairview Utd), Aimee O’Keefe (Ballingarry AFC), Molly McCarthy (Ballingarry AFC), Ella Tobin (Abbeyfeale (AFC), Jenna Slattery (Fairview Utd), Nessa Markham (Ballingarry AFC), Jodie Griffin (Fairview Utd), Lorna Healy (Abbeyfeale AFC), Ava Horgan (Abbeyfeale AFC), Katie King (Carrig Celtic), Eleanor O’Carroll (Kildimo Utd), Abbie Clancy (Ballingarry AFC), Hannah Brennan (Broadford Utd), Ciara Houlihan (Ballingarry AFC), Donna Kenny (Ballingarry AFC), Amy O'Keeffe (Ballingarry AFC)

LIMERICK County Gaynor Cup U15 Squad: Lucy Farrelly (Regional Utd), Libby Costelloe (Aisling Annacotty AFC), Laoise Browne (Vice Captain) (Ballylanders AFC), Abbeymay Galvin (Limerick Belles), Emily O’Halloran (Regional Utd), Aoife Cronin (Regional Utd), Emilia Danila (Aisling Annacotty AFC), Aoibhinn Murphy (Knockainey AFC), Ciara O’Riordan (Charleville AFC), Áine Walsh (Regional Utd), Katelyn Hayes (Regional Utd), Rebecca Shinnors (Aisling Annacotty AFC), Jodie Keane (Regional Utd), Kate Hennessy (Knockainey AFC), Isabelle O’Riordan (Aisling Annacotty AFC), Emma Kett (Captain) (Murroe FC), Molly Hyland (Knockainey AFC).