Terrific start for Limerick sides at U15 Gaynor Tournament at UL

THE two Limerick sides competing at the 2019 Fota Island Resort U15 Gaynor Cup made the perfect start to the competition with a pair of wins each at UL this Friday.

In Group 2 of the Gaynor Cup, the Limerick Desmond schoolgirls league side defeated the Wexford League 1-0 in their opening fixture, before recording an excellent 2-1 success over the MGL South in their afternoon game.

All three of Limerick Desmond's goals on Friday were scored by Jodie Griffin, of Fairview Utd.

The Desmond's final group game is against the MGL North at 9.30am on Saturday at UL.

Meanwhile, Limerick County recorded two very impressive wins in the Trophy, racking up 16 goals.

County beat the Kildare League 6-2 in their opening fixture with both Áine Walsh, of Regional Utd, and her clubmate Aoife Cronin grabbing hat-tricks of goals in the clinical success.

Limerick County upped their scoring prowess even more in their afternoon Trophy fixture, recording an emphatic 10-0 victory over the Midwestern League.

Ace goalscorer Cronin went one better this time, netting four times to bring her tally of goals for the day to seven. Not to be outdone, her Regional Utd clubmate Áine Walsh claimed her second hat-trick of the opening day to make it six goals.

County's remaining goals were scored by Aoibhinn Murphy, of Knockainey AFC, who scored two, while Ciara O'Riordan, of Charleville AFC, was also on the mark.

Limerick County are back in Trophy action at UL on Saturday morning when facing the Kerry League at 9.30am, before doing battle with the Clare League at 4pm.

LIMERICK Desmond Gaynor Cup U15 squad: Shona Tierney (Abbeyfeale AFC), Grace McInerney (Fairview Utd), Aimee O’Keefe (Ballingarry AFC), Molly McCarthy (Ballingarry AFC), Ella Tobin (Abbeyfeale (AFC), Jenna Slattery (Fairview Utd), Nessa Markham (Ballingarry AFC), Jodie Griffin (Fairview Utd), Lorna Healy (Abbeyfeale AFC), Ava Horgan (Abbeyfeale AFC), Katie King (Carrig Celtic), Eleanor O’Carroll (Kildimo Utd), Abbie Clancy (Ballingarry AFC), Hannah Brennan (Broadford Utd), Ciara Houlihan (Ballingarry AFC), Donna Kenny (Ballingarry AFC), Amy O'Keeffe (Ballingarry AFC)

LIMERICK County Gaynor Cup U15 Squad: Lucy Farrelly (Regional Utd), Libby Costelloe (Aisling Annacotty AFC), Laoise Browne (Vice Captain) (Ballylanders AFC), Abbeymay Galvin (Limerick Belles), Emily O’Halloran (Regional Utd), Aoife Cronin (Regional Utd), Emilia Danila (Aisling Annacotty AFC), Aoibhinn Murphy (Knockainey AFC), Ciara O’Riordan (Charleville AFC), Áine Walsh (Regional Utd), Katelyn Hayes (Regional Utd), Rebecca Shinnors (Aisling Annacotty AFC), Jodie Keane (Regional Utd), Kate Hennessy (Knockainey AFC), Isabelle O’Riordan (Aisling Annacotty AFC), Emma Kett (Captain) (Murroe FC), Molly Hyland (Knockainey AFC).