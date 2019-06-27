Limerick's Lee Reeves eyes fifth win as a pro in  Niagra Falls

LIMERICK boxer Lee Reeves is set to face his fifth professional bout in Canada on Saturday night. Reeves is due to fight at the Scotiabank Convention Centre in Niagara Falls, Ontario against a yet-to-be confirmed opponent. Twenty four-year-old welterweight Reeves has won each off his four previous professional bouts.

The talented southpaw’s pro record to date includes a victory at the world renowned Madison Square Garden on St Patrick’s Night.

Back home in Limerick recently, Reeves trained at Corpus Christi Boxing Club in Moyross.

Reeves told Leader Sport: “Life as a professional boxer has been good. I have been punching people in the head about 10 years now as an amateur and now I get paid for it! The problem is that I get punched in the head back too!

“It has been brilliant so far. Things have been moving so fast. It has been so positive. I am looking forward to what the next year brings.”

Meanwhile, Limerick based fighter Paddy Donovan recently joined Reeves in the professional ranks. The 20-year-old, Our Lady of Lourdes fighter, is a 13 time Irish champion and has signed with Top Rank Boxing whose stable of boxers currently include Tyson Fury, Carl Frampton and Vasiliy Lomachenko.