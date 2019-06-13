Wins for Limerick Desmond and Limerick County at Kennedy Cup

THE Limerick Desmond Schoolboy League and the Limerick County Schoolboy League recorded precious wins on the third day of the SFAI Kennedy Cup at UL.

In the Kennedy Cup Trophy quarter-finals on Thursday morning, Limerick Desmond defeated North Tipperary 2-1 in the 52nd fixture of the 96-game tournament to be played at UL this week.

Meanwhile, Limerick County also recorded their first win of the week when edging past the North East Counties Schoolboy League 1-0 in their Trophy quarter-final.

The two Limerick sides, Desmond and County, will now face-off in the Trophy semi-finals at UL on tomorrow, Friday, at 10.30am.

The final of the Trophy competition at the Kennedy Cup is due to take place at 10.30am on Saturday.

The Trophy competition is for sides which finished in fourth place in the Kennedy Cup groups.

Meanwhile, the Limerick District Schoolboy League return to action at 3pm on Thursday when taking on the South Belfast Schoolboy League in a Kennedy Cup Bowl quarter-final at UL.