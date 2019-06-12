Limerick sides results and Thursday fixtures for Kennedy Cup at UL

THE unbeaten Limerick District Schoolboy League (LDSL) missed out on a place in the quarter-finals of the SFAI New Balance Kennedy Cup after being pipped for top spot in Group 2 at UL on Wednesday.

The LDSL followed up on their 3-2 victory over the Roscommon League on Tuesday night in their group opener by playing out two 0-0 draws on Wednesday.

In the morning the LDSL drew 0-0 with the West Cork Schoolboy League. As a result, the Limerick side needed to beat the North Dublin Schoolboy League (NDSL) in their final group game to pip the Dubliners for top spot and a place in the Kennedy Cup quarter-finals.

However, while both sides created a decent number of chances during the game, neither side managed to break the deadlock as NDSL maintained top spot in Group 2 and a date with competition heavyweights DDSL in the quarter-finals on Thursday.

Limerick District's reward for finishing second in Group 2 is a Kennedy Cup Bowl quarter-final meeting with competition newcomers, the South Belfast Schoolboy League at UL this Thursday, 3pm.

Meanwhile, elsewhere in the Kennedy Cup, the Limerick Desmond Schoolboy League finished bottom of Group 7 after losing out 3-0 to table toppers, the Carlow League and 3-0 to the Donegal League in their Wednesday fixtures.

'Desmond' had secured a 1-1 draw with the Sligo-Leitrim League in their opening group game on Tuesday.

Limerick Desmond will now be involved in the play-offs for places 25-32 in the competition.

'Desmond' will face North Tipperary in their first play-off game at UL on tomorrow, Thursday at 11am on the grass pitches.

Limerick County Schoolboy League will also compete for places 25-32 after finishing in last place in Group 5.

'County' will meet the North East Counties Schoolboy League in their first play-off game at UL on tomorrow, Thursday at 11am.

'County' succumbed 2-0 to group winners, the Kildare League, at lunchtime on Wednesday, while they lost out 3-1 to the Clare League in their final Group 5 fixture on Wednesday evening.

LIMERICK DESMOND

SQUAD: James Ranahan (Kildimo Utd), Ethan Browne (Kildimo Utd), Ben Higgins (Kildimo Utd), Tiernan Meaney (Kildimo Utd), Cian Arthur (AK Utd), Shane O’Sullivan (AK Utd), Michael O’Brien (Newcastle West Town FC), Sean Hartigan (Kildimo Utd), John Fitzgerald (Rathkeale AFC), Jack O’Sullivan (Abbeyfeale Utd), Jamie Moloney (GB Rovers), Sean O’Brien (Kildimo Utd), Robert O’Farrell (Kildimo Utd), Luke Mansfield (Carrig Celtic), Patrick Ivess (AK Utd), Ciaran McMahon (Kildimo Utd), Bobby Smith (Kildimo Utd), Ray Scannell (AK Utd), Killian Keogh (Abbeyfeale Utd), Kevin O’Connell (Askeaton AFC)

MANAGEMENT TEAM: Billy O'Sullivan, Denis Hayes, Kieran McMahon, Gary Manning.



LIMERICK DISTRICT

SQUAD: Luke Carmody (Shelbourne), Jamie Young (Aisling Annacotty), Aaron Coleman (Newport), Jai McNamara (Pike Rovers), Darren Nwankwo (Aisling) Annacotty), Stephen Young (Aisling Annacotty), Shane O'Gorman (Pike Rovers), Josh McCarthy (Fairview Rangers), Colm Lenihan (Aisling Annacotty), Matthew Carroll (Aisling Annacotty), Nathan O'Shea (Aisling Annacotty), Rapheal Junior (Summerville), Sam Browne (Shelbourne), Donnacha O'Leary (Aisling Annacotty), Aaron Hough (Aisling Annacotty), Matthew Te Pau (Fairview Rangers), Leon Johnson (Pike Rovers), Rian O'Halloran (Shelbourne FC), Sean O'hAodha (Aisling Annacotty), JonathonMullally (Pike Rovers)



MANAGEMENT TEAM: Head of Delegation: Declan Earls; Manager: Noel O'Connor, Coach: Dave Connolly; Goalkeeping Coach: Kevin Fitzpatrick; Coach: Dave Mahedy; Coach: Aidan Ryan.

LIMERICK COUNTY

SQUAD: Sean Carroll, Kodi Cok, Aaron Moffatt, Tristan Stokes, DJ Collins, Luiz Pablo, Paddy Downey, Cathal Kearnes, Hugh Murnane, Michael Ryan, Shane Ryan, Bailey Ryan, Jake McNamara Leamy, Donncha Hogan, Jamie Kirby, David Moloney, Callum Murphy, James O'Sullivan, Tadhg Hourigan, Darragh Enright.

MANAGEMENT TEAM: Head Coach: Eoghan O'Donnell; Assistant Coach: Eddie Murphy; Coach: Timmy Rainsford; Coach: Noel Corbett.