UPDATE: How Limerick sides fared in game two of the Kennedy Cup at UL

THE three Limerick sides competing in the SFAI New Balance Kennedy Cup had mixed fortunes in their second group games on Wednesday.

In Group 2 the Limerick and District Schoolboy League played out a 0-0 draw with the West Cork League in their second fixture. The result brings the LDSL up to four points in the table, following their opening day win over the Roscommon League.

The LDSL will need to beat the North Dublin Schoolboy League in their final group game, at Maguires Field, 4pm this Wednesday, if they are to progress to the Kennedy Cup semi-finals on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Limerick Desmond Schoolboy League fell to a 3-0 defeat to the Carlow League in their second Group 7 fixture. Desmond had secured a 1-1 draw with the Sligo Leitrim League in their opening game on Tuesday evening.

Limerick Desmond complete their programme of group games against bottom side, the Donegal League at Maguire's Field at 6pm this Wednesday. The defeat to Carlow ended Desmond's hopes of winning the group and advancing to the Cup quarter-finals.

The third local side competing at UL this week, the Limerick County Schoolboy League, lost out to Kildare League 2-0 in their second outing of the week this Wednesday afternoon.

Limerick County take on the Clare League, who have also lost their opening two games, on the grass pitches at UL this Wednesday evening, 6pm.

LIMERICK DESMOND

SQUAD: James Ranahan (Kildimo Utd), Ethan Browne (Kildimo Utd), Ben Higgins (Kildimo Utd), Tiernan Meaney (Kildimo Utd), Cian Arthur (AK Utd), Shane O’Sullivan (AK Utd), Michael O’Brien (Newcastle West Town FC), Sean Hartigan (Kildimo Utd), John Fitzgerald (Rathkeale AFC), Jack O’Sullivan (Abbeyfeale Utd), Jamie Moloney (GB Rovers), Sean O’Brien (Kildimo Utd), Robert O’Farrell (Kildimo Utd), Luke Mansfield (Carrig Celtic), Patrick Ivess (AK Utd), Ciaran McMahon (Kildimo Utd), Bobby Smith (Kildimo Utd), Ray Scannell (AK Utd), Killian Keogh (Abbeyfeale Utd), Kevin O’Connell (Askeaton AFC)

MANAGEMENT TEAM: Billy O'Sullivan, Denis Hayes, Kieran McMahon, Gary Manning.



LIMERICK DISTRICT

SQUAD: Luke Carmody (Shelbourne), Jamie Young (Aisling Annacotty), Aaron Coleman (Newport), Jai McNamara (Pike Rovers), Darren Nwawkwo (Aisling) Annacotty), Stephen Young (Aisling Annacotty), Shane O'Gorman (Pike Rovers), Josh McCarthy (Fairview Rangers), Colm Lenihan (Aisling Annacotty), Matthew Carroll (Aisling Annacotty), Nathan O'Shea (Aisling Annacotty), Rapheal Junior (Summerville), Sam Browne (Shelbourne), Donnacha O'Leary (Aisling Annacotty), Aaron Hough (Aisling Annacotty), Matthew Te Pau (Fairview Rangers), Leon Johnson (Pike Rovers), Rian O'Halloran (Shelbourne FC), Sean O'hAodha (Aisling Annacotty), JonathonMullally (Pike Rovers)



MANAGEMENT TEAM: Head of Delegation: Declan Earls; Manager: Noel O'Connor, Coach: Dave Connolly; Goalkeeping Coach: Kevin Fitzpatrick; Coach: Dave Mahedy; Coach: Aidan Ryan.

LIMERICK COUNTY

SQUAD: Sean Carroll, Kodi Cok, Aaron Moffatt, Tristan Stokes, DJ Collins, Luiz Pablo, Paddy Downey, Cathal Kearnes, Hugh Murnane, Michael Ryan, Shane Ryan, Bailey Ryan, Jake McNamara Leamy, Donncha Hogan, Jamie Kirby, David Moloney, Callum Murphy, James O'Sullivan, Tadhg Hourigan, Darragh Enright.

MANAGEMENT TEAM: Head Coach: Eoghan O'Donnell; Assistant Coach: Eddie Murphy; Coach: Timmy Rainsford; Coach: Noel Corbett.