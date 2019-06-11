Limerick District Schoolboy League off to flying start in Kennedy Cup at UL

THE Limerick and District Schoolboy League (LDSL) got their SFAI New Balance Kennedy Cup campaign off to a winning start when easing past the Roscommon League 3-2 in a five-goal thriller in Group 2 at UL on Tuesday evening.

A well taken late goal from Nathan O'Shea, of Aisling Annacotty, his second of the game, helped the Noel O'Connor-managed home side pick up all three points of offer before a large crowd of spectators.

The sides were tied 1-1 at half-time. Jai McNamara, of Pike Rovers, netted the LDSLs first half goal.

Nathan O'Shea then put the LDSL ahead early in the second half, before Roscommon equalised. However, the Aisling Annacotty player had the final say with his late winner.

Afterwards LDSL Kennedy Cup manager Noel O'Connor said: "Listen, it was certainly entertaining for the big crowd that was here. It was great to see such big support for this Limerick team.

"I thought, overall, that we were better than them. The lads played really well and showed great resilience and character to get the win after being pegged back.

"Even talking to people, everyone was saying the football they played was great. We mixed it up really well. Some of the players were outstanding out there."

Limeick District take on West Cork at 10.30am on tomorrow Wednesday in their second Group 2 fixture, while the LDSL’s final group fixture is against the North Dublin SL at 4pm on Wednesday.

LDSL v Roscommon: Luke Carmody (Shelbourne), Aaron Haugh (Aisling Annacotty), Jai McNamara (Pike Rovers), Darren Nwawkwo (Aisling Annacotty), Matt Te Pou (Fairview Rangers), Jamie Young (Aisling Annacotty), Stephen Young (Aisling Annacotty), Josh McCarthy (Fairview Rangers), Leon Johnson (Pike Rovers), Colm Lenihan (Aisling Annacotty), Nathan O'Shea (Aisling Annacotty). Substitutes used: Matthew Carroll (Aisling Annacotty), Sam Browne (Shelbourne).

LIMERICK DISTRICT

SQUAD: Luke Carmody (Shelbourne), Jamie Young (Aisling Annacotty), Aaron Coleman (Newport), Jai McNamara (Pike Rovers), Darren Nwawkwo (Aisling) Annacotty), StephenYoung (Aisling Annacotty), Shane O'Gorman (Pike Rovers), Josh McCarthy (Fairview Rangers), Colm Lenihan (Aisling Annacotty), Matthew Carroll (Aisling Annacotty), Nathan O'Shea (Aisling Annacotty), Rapheal Junior (Summerville), Sam Browne (Shelbourne), Donnacha O'Leary (Aisling Annacotty), Aaron Hough (Aisling Annacotty), Matthew Te Pau (Fairview Rangers), Leon Johnson (Pike Rovers), Rian O'Halloran (Shelbourne FC), Sean O'hAodha (Aisling Annacotty), Jonathon Mullally (Pike Rovers)

MANAGEMENT TEAM: Head of Delegation: Declan Earls; Manager: Noel O'Connor, Coach: Dave Connolly; Goalkeeping Coach: Kevin Fitzpatrick; Coach: Dave Mahedy; Coach: Aidan Ryan.