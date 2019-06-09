Limerick's William O'Connor steers Rep of Ireland into PDC World Cup of Darts semi-final

LIMERICK thrower William O'Connor and partner Steve Lennon helped the Republic of Ireland continue their best-ever PDC World Cup of Darts campaign with a 2-1 quarter-final success against Austria in Germany this Sunday.

Cappamore man O'Connor and Lennon, from Carlow, will now face reigning champions, the Netherlands, in the semi-final of the prestigious event at Hamburg this Sunday evening. The semi-final showdown will be shown live on Sky Sports from 6pm.

Scotland will take on Japan in the second semi-final.

Steve Lennon gave Ireland the advantage by defeating Austria's Zoran Lerchbacher 4-1 in the opening Singles tie.

The pair shared the opening two legs before Lennon finished 106 in the third to edge back in front and then capitalised on some scrappy finishing from Lerchbacher in the next two to take the win.

Mensur Suljovic then sent the quarter-final into a Doubles decider by beating 32-year-old carpenter O'Connor.

The pair had produced the stand-out individual performances in Saturday's second round, and this time it was Suljovic who was dominant as he restricted O'Connor to just one dart at a double.

O'Connor, though, stepped up in style to hit the winning double in all four legs of the Doubles decider as they whitewashed the Austrian pair to claim a semi-final place.

The Limerick man began by capitalising on a miss at tops from Lerchbacher to take out 62 in the opener, before adding double nine, double ten and double two to move himself and Lennon into the last four.