WATCH: Sensational Limerick arrowsmith William O'Connor helps Ireland stun England at Darts World Cup
Limerick's William O'Connor has inspired the Rep of Ireland to a stunning victory over England in the PDC World Cup of Darts in Germany on Saturday night
LIMERICK'S William O'Connor played a starring role as the Cappamore man and partner Steve Lennon guided the Republic of Ireland to a stunning success over number one seeds England at the BetVictor World Cup of Darts in Germany on Saturday evening.
Carpenter O'Connor and his Carlow partner Lennon eased past the highly fancied English pairing of former World champion Rob Cross and Michael Smith 2-0 to reach Sunday's quarter-final.
It is the first time the Rep of Ireland has reached the last eight stage of the prestigious event when their opponents with be Austria.
ENGLAND ARE OUT!— PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) June 8, 2019
Top seeds England are out of the 2019 @BetVictor World Cup of Darts after a breathtaking performance from William O'Connor sees off Rob Cross 4-1! pic.twitter.com/ZTR5vKb2N4
Limerick arrowsmith William O'Connor average over 115 in a breathtaking display to defeat former World Champion Cross after Steve Lennon had edged out Smith.
Thirty two-year-old O'Connor landed four 180s and took out finishes of 88, 70 and a match-winning 6-4 to seal the shock success.
Lennon had earlier survived a missed match dart by Smith before pinning double four to give Ireland the advantage ahead of O'Connor's incredible performance.
The quarter-finals takes place on Sunday afternoon, with the semi-final and final on Sunday evening.
ADVANTAGE IRELAND!— PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) June 8, 2019
After Michael Smith has two darts bounce out of the bullseye in this last leg shootout, Steve Lennon cleans up and puts Ireland 1-0 up over England!
If Rob Cross doesn't win here, England are OUT pic.twitter.com/NQnN2QLUDD
The unique 32-nation Pairs tournament at the Barclaycard Arena in Hamburg continues until this Sunday and is shown live on Sky Sports TV.
O'Connor, nicknamed 'The Magpie' won his first Professional Darts Corporation ranking title when claiming Players Championship 13 in Barnsley last month.
UP NEXT!— PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) June 8, 2019
It's time for England and Ireland to battle it out for a place in the quarter-finals, with Michael Smith and Steve Lennon kicking off the singles action in this tie
Watch LIVE on @SkySports pic.twitter.com/roGCnapwqb
The Limerick man reached the last 32 stage of the PDC World Darts Championship at London’s Alexandra Palace last December.
