WATCH: Limerick's William O'Connor inspires Rep of Ireland to comfortable win at World Cup of Darts

LIMERICK thrower William O'Connor helped the Rep of Ireland book their place in the second round of 2019 BetVictor World Cup of Darts with an impressive win over Greece in Germany on Friday night.

Cappamore man O'Connor and partner Steve Lennon secured a clinical 5-1 first round success over Greece to ease into Saturday's second round in Hamburg.

The Republic of Ireland pair's reward for their convincing victory is a second round meeting with four-time champions England.

Carpenter O'Connor who finished strongly throughout the contest with the Greek took out 68 via double 16 to seal their spot in round-two.

The Limerick man landed the winning double for the Republic of Ireland in four out of five legs as he joined Lennon in securing a straight forward win.

Lennon's double 15 gave Ireland the opener before Veniamin Symeonidis took out tops to level, but O'Connor proved too clinical by claiming the next four as they moved into round two.

The unique 32-nation Pairs tournament at the Barclaycard Arena in Hamburg continues until this Sunday and is shown live on Sky Sports TV.

Thirty-two year-old O'Connor is nicknamed 'The Magpie' won his first Professional Darts Corporation ranking title when claiming Players Championship 13 in Barnsley last month. The Limerick man reached the last 32 stage of the PDC World Darts Championship at London’s Alexandra Palace last December.

The stg£350,000 BetVictor World Cup of Darts event sees each country represented by two players in a a combination of Doubles and Singles matches in a battle for the title, which was won by the Netherlands for a fourth time last June.

The second round is split across two sessions on tomorrow Saturday, with the quarter-finals on Sunday afternoon and the semi-finals and final on Sunday evening.