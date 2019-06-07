Limerick arrowsmith William O'Connor targets World Cup glory

LIMERICK arrowsmith William O'Connor will set his sights on 2019 BetVictor World Cup of Darts glory this week as he represents Ireland at the prestigious event in Germany along with Steve Lennon.

The unique 32-nation Pairs tournament at the Barclaycard Arena in Hamburg continues until this Sunday and will be shown live on Sky Sports.

Cappamore carpenter O'Connor and partner Lennon will face Greek opponents in round one of the competition in Friday's evening session. O'Connor and Lennon are the fourth game up in the session which is due to get underway at 6pm Irish time.

Thirty-two year-old O'Connor is nicknamed 'The Magpie' won his first Professional Darts Corporation ranking title when claiming Players Championship 13 in Barnsley last month. The Limerick man reached the last 32 stage of the PDC World Darts Championship at London’s Alexandra Palace last December.

The stg£350,000 BetVictor World Cup of Darts event will see each country represented by two players in a a combination of Doubles and Singles matches in a battle for the title, which was won by the Netherlands for a fourth time last June.

The first round will be completed this Friday, with the second round split across two sessions on Saturday June 2, with the quarter-finals on Sunday afternoon and the semi-finals and final on Sunday evening.